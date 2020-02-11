Alcon Entertainment Picks Up Film Rights To ‘P.S. I Love You’ Follow-Up Novel ‘Postscript’

Alcon Entertainment has secured all filmed entertainment rights to Postscript, the recently released follow-up to Cecelia Ahern’s 2004 debut novel P.S. I Love You. The Blind Side production company will co-finance and co-produce the feature adaptation along with Black Label Media.

Alcon produced and financed the 2014 film adaptation of P.S. I Love You, which starred Hilary Swank as Holly, as well as Gerard Butler, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kathy Bates, and Lisa Kudrow. It followed the story of Holly and her husband Gerry (Butler), who are tragically torn apart when Gerry dies from a brain tumor. A grieving Holly discovers Gerry has left behind 10 letters designed to help Holly overcome her sorrow and transition to a new life.

Postscript, which hit bookshelves today in the US today (via Grand Central Publishing) following its UK release (via HarperCollins) last September, picks up on Holly’s story seven years after her husband’s death with Holly having peacefully moved on with her life. However, when Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the “PS, I Love You” letters on her podcast — she does so reluctantly, not wanting to reopen old wounds. Soon after the episode airs, people start reaching out to Holly, and they all have one thing in common: they’re terminally ill and want to leave their own missives behind for loved ones. Suddenly, Holly finds herself drawn back into a world she’s worked tirelessly to leave behind — but one that leads her on another incredible, life-affirming journey.

Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson are producing the project with Molly Smith, Trent and Thad Luckinbill of Black Label.

Ahern is repped for TV and film by Howie Sanders at Anonymous Content, and for publishing by Theresa Park of Park & Fine Literary and Media.