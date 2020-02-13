‘Aladdin’ Sequel In The Works At Disney, John Gatins and Andrea Berloff To Pen Script

Disney is looking to grant more wishes with an Aladdin sequel. Deadline has confirmed that the Mouse House is developing a follow up to last summer’s live-action reboot of the animated classic.

The film is in early development, but they have tapped John Gatins (Flight, Real Steel) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton, The Kitchen) to write the script. The sequel will be a theatrical release and there is no word whether or not Guy Ritchie will return to the director’s chair. The return of Mena Massoud, Will Smith and Naomi Scott is also up in the air. However, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will return as producers through Rideback while Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producer.

Joining Disney’s roster of live-action remakes, Aladdin was a box office hit, earning over $355 million domestically and banking over $1 billion worldwide. The movie was one of five for Disney that crossed the billion-dollar mark in 2019. The others included Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, the live-action remake of The Lion King and Toy Story 4.

The live-action version of Aladdin was set to have a Disney+ spin-off for Billy Magnussen’s minor character Prince Anders. The decision to make a spin-off received backlash as the movie’s star Mena Massoud hasn’t had a “single audition” since the blockbuster film was released.

