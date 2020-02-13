‘After Life’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Season Two Of Ricky Gervais Comedy

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life will premiere on Netflix on April 24, the streamer has confirmed.

The six-part series will return to the fictional town of Tambury, where Gervais’ character Tony is attempting to rebuild his life following the death of his wife and a traumatic bout of grief.

Journalist Tony is attempting to become a better friend to those around him, each of whom are grappling with their own problems, while there is also the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.

After Life is made by Gervais’ production company Derek Productions. Charlie Hanson is the producer and Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers. Returning cast will include Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden and Kerry Godliman.