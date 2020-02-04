AFM To Slim Down To Six-Day Schedule “In Recognition Of Changing Needs Of Film Industry”

The American Film Market is to slim-down to a new six-day schedule beginning with its 2020 edition set to run Tuesday, November 3 – Sunday, November 8.

The annual movie market, which takes place at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, said it was pivoting to a shorter timeline “in recognition of the changing needs of the global film industry.”

Shifting to a Tuesday launch and condensing from its traditional eight-day run is emblematic of a broader marketplace shift that has companies starting sales early with deals started at markets often finalized after the event finishes.

It’s also emblematic of how foreign sales are no longer as intrinsic a means of financing movies in an ecosystem which has been heavily impacted by the streamers. The slimmed down schedule is also likely a response to years of gripes from AFM sellers about the expense of exhibiting at the market.

“While the film industry has changed drastically since we first launched AFM, markets are essential as this remains a face-to-face business,” said Michael Ryan, IFTA Chairperson and Partner, GFM Films. “Markets serve as a launching pad for new films and projects and they bring the entire industry together to share marketplace intelligence.”

Ryan continued, “IFTA’s priority is to put forth programs and services that support and protect Independents. This new AFM schedule is tailored to best serve the industry by allowing participants who travel from around the world to better maximize their time and costs.”

AFM dates through 2024 will be:

2020: November 3 – 8

2021: November 2 – 7

2022: November 1 – 6

2023: October 31 – November 5

2024: November 5 – 10