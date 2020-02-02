ADG Awards: Winners List From 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Gala (Updating)

The Art Directors Guild is handing out its 24th annual ADG Awards tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be updating the winners list all night; check it out below.

Hosted by actor-comedian Debra Wilson from the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the ADGs honor excellence in production design across 11 categories in film and television.

Art Directors Guild

Since the ADG Awards launched in 1996, one of its top prize winners has gone on to win the Art Direction Oscar 15 of 23 years. The ADGs awarded a Feature Film prize for its first four years, then split its top categories into Period/Fantasy Film and Contemporary. Since 2006, it has handed out separate trophies for Period, Fantasy and Contemporary films.

But one category hasn’t been much more prolific at Academy Award prognostication. Of those 15 ADG-winning pics that went on to score Oscar gold, four were Period Film winners, four were Fantasy, there were Period/Fantasy, three were Feature and one was Contemporary (La La Land in 2016).

Black Panther won the ADG Award for Fantasy Film last year en route to Oscar glory.

Alves Art Directors Guild

Lorre Art Directors Guild

CBS comedy kingpin Chuck Lorre will receive the guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award tonight, and Lifetime Achievement Awards will be bestowed on Close Encounters Oscar nominee Joe Alves (Art Directors Council), Star Trek and Rocky franchise veteran Denis Olsen (Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council), Basic Instinct and TV’s Wonder Woman alum Stephen Myles Berger (Set Designers and Model Makers Council) and Independence Day, Edward Scissorhands and The Goonies illustrator Jack Johnson (Illustrators and Matte Artists Council).

Two longtime industry veterans will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame posthumously tonight: three-time Oscar nominee William J. Creber, whose credits include the early Planet of the Apes films and Irwin Allen’s 1970s disaster pics The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno, and 15-time Oscar nominee Roland Anderson, whose creditrs range from A Farewell to Arms and Reap the Wild Wind to Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Love with the Proper Stranger.

Bill Creber Dies: ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Art Director And Oscar-Nominated Production Designer Was 87

Mead Syd Mead via Facebook

And Syd Mead, the visionary futurist behind Blade Runner and Tron who died in December, will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. His other films range from Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Aliens to Elysium and Tomorrowland.

Scheduled presenters tonight include Denis Villeneuve, Catherine O’Hara, Jim Norton, Billy Gardell, Anthony Alabi. Kate Nash, Alex Meneses, Eddie McClintock and James Maslow.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 24th annual Art Directors Guild Awards, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

THE WINNERS

TBA

THE NOMINEES

PERIOD FILM

Ford v Ferrari

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Irishman

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Joker

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

1917

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Production Designer: Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM

Ad Astra

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Aladdin

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

Avengers: Endgame

Production Designer: Charles Wood

Dumbo

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Production Designer: Jade Healy

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

Knives Out

Production Designer: David Crank

Parasite

Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

Us

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

Abominable

Production Designer: Max Boas

Frozen II

Production Designer: Michael Giaimo

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

The Lion King

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Toy Story 4

Production Designer: Bob Pauley

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: “Aberfan”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: “The Bells”

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”

Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”

Production Designer: John Paino

The Boys: “The Female of the Species”

Production Designer: Dave Blass

Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”

Production Designer: Kay Lee

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”

Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp

Catch-22

Production Designer: David Gropman

Chernobyl

Production Designer: Luke Hull

Deadwood

Production Designer: Maria Caso

Fosse/Verdon

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Barry: “ronny/lily”

Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

Fleabag: “Ep. 5”

Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”

Production Designer: Ian Phillips

Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”

Production Designer: Michael Bricker

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference Valuation,”

“The Propagation Proposition”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”

Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter

No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious Coupling”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”

Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”

Production Designer: Emma Fairley

MedMen: “The New Normal”

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscars

Production Designer: David Korins

Rent: Live

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John Mulaney”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin