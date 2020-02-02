ADG Awards: Winners List From 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Gala (Updating)

The Art Directors Guild is handing out its 24th annual ADG Awards tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be updating the winners list all night; check it out below.
Hosted by actor-comedian Debra Wilson from the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the ADGs honor excellence in production design across 11 categories in film and television.
Since the ADG Awards launched in 1996, one of its top prize winners has gone on to win the Art Direction Oscar 15 of 23 years. The ADGs awarded a Feature Film prize for its first four years, then split its top categories into Period/Fantasy Film and Contemporary. Since 2006, it has handed out separate trophies for Period, Fantasy and Contemporary films.
Related Story
Art Directors Guild Awards: 'The Irishman', 'Mandalorian', 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Among Nominees
But one category hasn’t been much more prolific at Academy Award prognostication. Of those 15 ADG-winning pics that went on to score Oscar gold, four were Period Film winners, four were Fantasy, there were Period/Fantasy, three were Feature and one was Contemporary (La La Land in 2016).
Black Panther won the ADG Award for Fantasy Film last year en route to Oscar glory.
CBS comedy kingpin Chuck Lorre will receive the guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award tonight, and Lifetime Achievement Awards will be bestowed on Close Encounters Oscar nominee Joe Alves (Art Directors Council), Star Trek and Rocky franchise veteran Denis Olsen (Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council), Basic Instinct and TV’s Wonder Woman alum Stephen Myles Berger (Set Designers and Model Makers Council) and Independence Day, Edward Scissorhands and The Goonies illustrator Jack Johnson (Illustrators and Matte Artists Council).
Two longtime industry veterans will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame posthumously tonight: three-time Oscar nominee William J. Creber, whose credits include the early Planet of the Apes films and Irwin Allen’s 1970s disaster pics The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno, and 15-time Oscar nominee Roland Anderson, whose creditrs range from A Farewell to Arms and Reap the Wild Wind to Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Love with the Proper Stranger.
Bill Creber Dies: ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Art Director And Oscar-Nominated Production Designer Was 87
And Syd Mead, the visionary futurist behind Blade Runner and Tron who died in December, will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. His other films range from Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Aliens to Elysium and Tomorrowland.
Scheduled presenters tonight include Denis Villeneuve, Catherine O’Hara, Jim Norton, Billy Gardell, Anthony Alabi. Kate Nash, Alex Meneses, Eddie McClintock and James Maslow.
Here are the winners announced so far at the 24th annual Art Directors Guild Awards, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:
THE WINNERS
TBA
THE NOMINEES
PERIOD FILM
Ford v Ferrari
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Production Designer: Barbara Ling
FANTASY FILM
Ad Astra
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out
Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite
Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
ANIMATED FILM
Abominable
Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II
Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4
Production Designer: Bob Pauley
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: “Aberfan”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: “The Bells”
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”
Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”
Production Designer: Bill Groom
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”
Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: “The Female of the Species”
Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”
Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”
Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”
Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22
Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood
Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Barry: “ronny/lily”
Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: “Ep. 5”
Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”
Production Designer: Michael Bricker
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference Valuation,”
“The Propagation Proposition”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”
Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious Coupling”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”
Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: “The New Normal”
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John Mulaney”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.