Academy Museum Opening Date Unveiled During Oscars

UPDATED with video: Tom Hanks took the stage at the 92nd Oscars on Sunday and said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open Monday, December 14, 2020.

Hanks is a museum trustee and co-chair of the Academy Museum campaign, along with co-chair Annette Bening and chair Bob Iger.

Major construction has been completed on the Academy Museum’s building, designed by Renzo Piano and located in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile district at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Ave. The museum recently announced it has reached the 95% mark in its $388 million pre-opening funding campaign, with installing exhibits now underway.

Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The museum has undergone several delays, but on Friday unveiled its gleaming new 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater during a tour on the eve of Oscar weekend.

AMPAS said earlier in the week that it has reached 95% of its funding goal, raising more than $368 million in pledges and cash, near its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal. The Campaign for the Academy Museum was launched in 2012, headed by chair Bob Iger and co-chairs Annette Bening and Hanks

The 300,000-square-foot public and exhibition space is in its final exhibition design, build-out, and testing stages. But naming rights include for the Barbra Streisand Bridge, the Steve Tisch Terrace, the East West Bank Gallery, which includes the Oscars Experience, and the Bob Iger and Willow Bay Terrace.