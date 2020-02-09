Academy Awards And ABC Ban Postpartum Pain Ad From Oscars Telecast, Sparking Backlash

A company that caters to mothers of newborns and their postpartum struggles claims its ad was banned from tonight’s Oscars broadcast.

The company, Frida Mom, said it was told by the Motion Picture Academy that the ad was “too graphic” in its content. The ad depicts a mother dealing with using a toilet and having difficulty with a hygiene product.

“It’s not ‘violent, political’ or sexual in nature. Our ad is not ‘religious or lewd’ and does not portray ‘guns or ammunition,’” the company wrote on its Instagram page. “‘Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief’ are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time. And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared.”

Frida Mom claimed the Academy said the ad did not meet its rules on graphic content. The ad was said to be “too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration.”

Actress and talk show host Busy Philipps was one of those commenting on the unfairness of rejecting the ad.

“Partially because this is clearly an ad made by women who have been there and get it and partially because I DO believe so strongly that the more we can NORMALIZE A WOMAN’S BODILY EXPERIENCE IN MEDIA, the better off our culture and society will be,” Philipps wrote on Instagram.

Philipps also accused American society of denying the humanity of women.

“And I’m so f*cking sick of living in a society where the act of simply BEING A WOMAN is rejected by the gatekeepers of media. Well. Shame on them and NOT on us for simply being human women.”