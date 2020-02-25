Abrams Artists Agency Launches Touring Division, Hires Joe Fucigna To Head

Abrams Artists Agency is moving into the touring business, and has hired talent agent Joe Fucigna to help lead the newly formed division.

“It’s an exciting time for Abrams Artists Agency as we expand into the touring business and continue to grow the list of services we offer our clients,” said Abrams Artists Agency president Brian Cho. “Joe is an expert in non-traditional talent and events with a proven track record, and we’re confident he’s the right person to help us take the agency to the next level.”

Fucigna began his career as a music agent at The Agency Group and moved to UTA in 2015 as part of the company’s acquisition. There, he identified an untapped opportunity for talent and brands that didn’t have the traditional touring foundation, and was responsible for building highly successful businesses for clients. Fucigna helped establish the non-traditional touring department at UTA that focused on digital talent, podcasting, film, TV, books, family entertainment, lifestyle, and more.

Fucigna will be based out of Abrams Artists Agency’s New York office.