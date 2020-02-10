Jan Broberg Kidnapping Doc ‘Abducted In Plain Sight’ Gets Podcast Spin-Off

EXCLUSIVE: Feature documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, which airs on Netflix and covers the kidnappings of actress Jan Broberg when she was a kid, is getting a podcast spin-off.

Obsessed With: Abducted In Plain Sight, which will be hosted by the film’s director Skye Borgman, is itself a spin-off of true crime comedy podcast True Crime Obsessed. It becomes the first podcast from the Obsessed podcast network, which was established by Patrick Hinds.

Abducted In Plain Sight tells the true story of Broberg, an Idaho teenager who was abducted by her neighbor Robert Berchtold in the 1970s on two separate occasions. Broberg went on to become an actress and starred in TV series including CBS’ Touched By An Angel and The WB’s Everwood as well as feature Maniac alongside Elijah Wood.

Obsessed Network

The spin-off podcast, which is co-hosted and produced by Hinds, will take a deep dive into the documentary. It will feature never-heard-before audio from the film and new interviews with the subjects including Broberg. In the podcast, Broberg addresses her father’s sexual encounter with her kidnapper, her father’s sexual orientation, and the world’s reaction to her parents after the release of the film. The podcast will also include audio recordings of the kidnapper’s audio journals that were recovered by the FBI, the kidnapper’s wife sharing her thoughts on her husband’s more virtuous qualities.

The four-episode podcast, which takes a more serious tone than True Crime Obsessed, will launch on all major podcast platforms on March 2.

“After audiences around the globe were captivated by the original documentary, they still had many questions,” said Skye Borgman. “There are so many untold stories I wanted to share. Collaborating with Patrick on Obsessed With: Abducted in Plain Sight provides an opportunity to expand upon the documentary. And, I get to hang out with Patrick Hinds.”

“I became literally obsessed with Abducted in Plain Sight, so to work with Skye Borgman on the first large-scale project for Obsessed Network outside of our original podcast is thrilling,” added Patrick Hinds. “If you thought the documentary was wild, just wait until you hear the never-before-made-public recordings this podcast will unearth.”