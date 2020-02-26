ABC News Suspends David Wright Over Comments In Project Veritas Video

ABC News said that it has suspended correspondent David Wright after right-wing provocateur James O’Keefe’s group Project Veritas caught him on video complaining about how politics is covered.

“Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved,” the network said in a statement. “David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

In the heavily edited video posted on Wednesday, Wright can be heard being asked whether he considers himself a Democratic socialist. Wright replies that “more than that, I consider myself a socialist.”

It is not entirely clear what the context was for the conversation, but Project Veritas said that the undercover video was recorded during coverage of the New Hampshire primary. A source familiar with the situation said that Wright had no idea he was being recorded.

Wright also can be heard saying “we don’t hold him to account” and that “we don’t give him credit for what things he does do.” Project Veritas said that was a reference to President Donald Trump. Wright also is heard saying that “we’re in this awkward moment where…and created by this awkward moment we have this f—ing president.”

Project Veritas has for years targeted mainstream journalists in “sting” operations, hoping to capture what they consider evidence of bias in the news business. Their tactics have been the source of ethical complaints, civil lawsuits and other charges. In 2010, O’Keefe and others plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering a New Orleans federal building under false pretenses. At the time they had been targeting then Sen. Mary Landrieu, a Democrat.