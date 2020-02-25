ABC Exploring Dating Reality Show For Seniors From ‘The Bachelor’ Producers

ABC’s venerable The Bachelor reality franchise may be getting another extension. The network floated the idea for the new show during the Monday episode of The Bachelor. A card during one of the commercial breaks sent those interested in participating to ABC’s casting page. The card was tweeted by ABC’s head of alternative programming Rob Mills with a note to Bachelor fans, ,”Bachelornation, give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls,” a reference to two of the best known comedy titles featuring mature lead characters, the Grumpy Old Men feature franchise and The Golden Girls TV series.

Mills later clarified that the show would feature men and women 65 or older.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

The casting notice on ABC’s site reads: “Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!”

The new show, envisioned as an offshoot of The Bachelor franchise, produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, is said to be in exploratory stages. It has not been ordered yet, with a green light contingent on finding a strong cast.

ABC recently greenlighted The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a new installment in the network’s popular reality franchise. It joins the current three series in the franchise, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.