ABC Picks Up Siblings Comedy Pilot ‘Home Economics’ From Michael Colton, John Aboud & Lionsgate TV

ABC has given a pilot order to Home Economics, a single-camera family comedy form writers Michael Colton and John Aboud (Penguins Of Madagascar), Lionsgate TV and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s studio-based Tannenbaum Company.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Colton and Aboud, Home Economics is about three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

The project, inspired by Colton’s family, was originally set up at Fox last development season with a script commitment plus penalty. ABC bought the comedy on spec, with ABC Studios coming on board to co-produce alongside Lionsgate. (Fox Entertainment likely retains a small piece.)

Colton and Aboud executive produce with Kim and Eric Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang is co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television’s Maxfield Elins will oversee the series on behalf of the studio.

At ABC, Home Economics joins single-camera comedy pilots Work Wife and Prospect and multi-camera My Village.

Colton and Aboud co-wrote features A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Penguins of Madagascar and The Comebacks. In TV, the duo wrote for Childrens Hospital and animated comedy series Sit Down Shut Up.

The Tannenbaum Co. also produces The Last O.G. for TBS, The Moodys for Fox and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for NBC.