ABC Picks Up Siblings Comedy Pilot ‘Home Economics’ From Michael Colton, John Aboud & Lionsgate TV

ABC has given a pilot order to Home Economics, a single-camera family comedy form writers Michael Colton and John Aboud (Penguins Of Madagascar), Lionsgate TV and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s studio-based Tannenbaum Company.
Written by Colton and Aboud, Home Economics is about three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.
At ABC, Home Economics joins single-camera comedy pilots Work Wife and Prospect and multi-camera My Village.
Colton and Aboud co-wrote features A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Penguins of Madagascar and The Comebacks. In TV, the duo wrote for Childrens Hospital and animated comedy series Sit Down Shut Up.
The Tannenbaum Co. also produces The Last O.G. for TBS, The Moodys for Fox and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for NBC.
