ABC Orders ‘Adopted’ Comedy Pilot From Jimmy Kimmel & ‘The Green Beret’s Guide’ Duo

ABC has handed out a pilot pickup to Adopted, a single-camera comedy co-written and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. It hails from ABC Studios and Kimmelot, Kimmel’s joint venture with Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Written and executive produced by Kimmel and The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse creators, executive producers and stars Shawn Vance and Daril Fannin, Adopted is inspired by a true story. In it, when a Green Beret returns home to Texas from military service, he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy.

Vance and Fannin are both military veterans — Vance is a former United States Special forces Green Beret, and Fanin, a former combat army medic. They used their background for their Netflix hybrid scripted/unscripted action comedy series The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse, which was executive produced by Matt Damon and Peter Perg.

Casting for Adopted already has been quietly underway. ABC has been proactive this season as broadcast networks are facing great challenges landing big-name talent for pilots. It had been sending offers on its hot pilot scripts before they have been officially greenlighted. The practice was recently used on drama pilot Rebel, which secured Katey Sagal ahead of pickup, and on comedy pilot Home Economics, which nabbed Topher Grace to lift a contingency.

This marks the latest ABC project from Kimmelot, joining the Live In Front of a Studio Audience franchise and the upcoming Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? reboot hosted by Kimmel.

On ABC’s 2020 comedy pilot slate, Adopted joins single-camera pilots Home Economics, Work Wife and Prospect and multi-camera My Village.