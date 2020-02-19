Abbi Jacobson To Star In Sony Animated Film ‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’ From Producers Chris Miller & Phil Lord

EXCLUSIVE: Broad City alum Abbi Jacobson has been tapped to voice Katie Mitchell, one of the lead roles in the animated family comedy The Mitchells Vs The Machines, which is set up at Sony Pictures Animation with Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller attached to produce along with Kurt Albrecht.

Slated for a theatrical release on September 18, the pic was written and is being directed by Mike Rianda and co-directed by Jeff Rowe. The plot centers on The Mitchells, a dysfunctional yet loving one whose road trip is interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to refrigerators, to an appealing new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots and the family’s delightfully chubby pug, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

Jacobson, repped by UTA, is a co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star of the recently-wrapped critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series Broad City. She, along with Broad City co-creator and star Ilana Glazer, have a first-look deal with Comedy Central and Viacom Television networks with two projects already in development; Mall Town USA and Young Professionals.

In addition, Jacobson voices the character Bean in Netflix’s Disenchantment series, which is set to return for a second season. She is also the writer, executive producer, and star of the Amazon series adaptation of the 1992 film, A League of Their Own.

