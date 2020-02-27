‘A Quiet Place Part II’ To Scare Up $60M Opening – Early Box Office Forecast

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to his surprise 2018 Paramount-Platinum Dunes $341M-global grossing genre hit A Quiet Place, arrived on tracking this morning with a projected opening of $60M. The sequel hits theaters on March 20, and is on track to beat the first film’s $50.2M domestic opening. A Quiet Place Part II is the only major studio wide release on its opening weekend.

The first movie, made for only $17M before P&A, spurred enormous buzz out of its world premiere at SXSW, and went on to crush its $20M+ opening weekend projections. A Quiet Place finaled with $188M stateside off a 3.7x multiple.

A Quiet Place Part II is currently strong with females under 25, African Americans and Hispanic demos, but overall I hear it’s strong with all quads. Analysts are comparing A Quiet Place Part II‘s opening numbers to such movies as Us ($71.1M opening), A Quiet Place, Halloween ($76.2M), and It Chapter 2 ($91M). Paramount has been pushing the sequel aggressively as one of this spring’s event pics, one piece of marketing being the sequel’s Super Bowl pre-game spot.

The first movie’s word of mouth caught on like wild fire during its opening weekend playing evenly to men and women, with a total overall positive score per PostTrak at 81%. Men over 25 repped close to a third of A Quiet Place‘s opening weekend. The pic played strong across the heartland, as well as Los Angeles and New York.

The sequel follows the events of the first film. With the father of the Abbott family (Krasinski) killed by the alien monsters he saved his kids from, mom Evelyn (Emily Blunt), daughter Regan, son Marcus and baby now face the terrors of the outside world. They are forced to venture into the unknown, and they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond their farm.