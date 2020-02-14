‘A League Of Their Own’ Adds Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Melanie Field As Amazon Firms Up Pilot Cast

Amazon has firmed up cast for A League Of Their Own comedy pilot, adding Chanté Adams (Bad Hair) and Roberta Colindrez (Vida) as series regulars, joining previously announced Kelly McCormack (Killjoys) and Priscilla Delgado (Julieta). Also confirmed are Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and The Good Place alum D’Arcy Carden, who were previously reported to be nearing deals, along with writer-executive producer Abbi Jacobson. Florida Girls‘ Melanie Field is set to recur.

The hourlong pilot, a fresh approach to Penny Marshall’s 1992 feature film, hails from writers/executive producers Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony Pictures TV. The show will follow brand new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of incredible women who dared to play professional baseball. The show begins with the formation of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1943 and follows our heroes as they fight to keep the League alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing United States.

Jacobson will play Carson Shaw, a catcher from a tiny farm town, who suddenly finds herself hopping the train to Chicago to chase a dream she didn’t even know she had.

Carden will portray Greta, a first basewoman with unbelievable stretch. Off the field, she’s also effortless, traveling the globe seeking new adventures and liaisons.

Adams is Max, a pitcher with an arm that could make men weep. She is ready for the big leagues and now, she just needs to make her own path there.

Ikumelo will play Clance. Born and raised in Rockford, Clance is Max’s best friend and biggest supporter, and a budding young artist in her ownright.

McCormack is Jess, a shortstop from Moosejaw, Canada, Jess was born to play the game. On the field, Jess feels the most herself and wishes the game would never end.

Colindrez will portray Mita, a cool, calm and collected pitcher from Texas ranch country, Mita’s got a killer poker face, on and off the field. She won’t reveal her secrets easily.

Delgado is Izzy. Straight from Havana, Izzy is the youngest, most enthusiastic Peach.

Field recurs as Jo, a power hitter from Queens, who has survived countless escapades with her best friend, Greta. Boisterous and up for anything, Jo will defend her teammates til the end.

A League of Their Own is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Abbi Jacobson, Will Graham, Hailey Wierengo, and Jamie Babbit, who also directs the pilot.

Adams was most recently seen in Justin Simien’s film Bad Hair, which was in competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. She will next be seen starring in Universal and Stella Meghie’s Valentine’s Day release The Photograph opposite Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. Later this year she will be seen starring in Lionsgate’s feature film Voyager, written and directed by Neil Burger.

Colindrez has been a series regular on Starz’s Vida for the past two seasons and also recurred in seasons two and three of the HBO drama The Deuce. She was previously seen on Amazon comedy I Love Dick. Colindrez also recently starred alongside John Ortiz and Judith Light in Ms. White Light, which premiered at SXSW and won the audience award at the Torino Film Festival 2019. She’s repped by Artists & Representatives and manager Davien Littlefield.

Field currently is one of the leads on Pop TV’s scripted comedy series Florida Girls. She also recently appeared in season two of the hit Netflix series You, and will next be seen in a season-long arc on TNT’s The Alienist sequel The Angel of Darkness, which airs later this year. Her breakout role came as one of the leads in Paramount Network’s Heathers reboot based on the 1988 cult classic film.