‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Gets A Boost In Monday Ratings; ‘The Bachelor’ Continues To Stay On Top

Julian Works, Rob Lowe, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Ronen Rubenstein in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Jack Zeman/Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star got a boost Monday in primetime, climbing three tenths to earn a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demo along with 6.34 million viewers. The Ryan Murphy spinoff of the action procedural finished behind only The Bachelor (1.5, 5.61M), which continues to rule the night.

ABC’s reality hit slipped a tenth for its three-hour edition. The network won the night overall in the demo and finished behind CBS and NBC in total viewers.

Fox also saw a nice uptick in ratings for its crime drama Prodigal Son (0.8, 3.62M), ticking up two tenths. NBC’s Manifest (0.7, 3.53M) also saw a tick up in the demo, while America’s Got Talent Champions (1.1, 6.78M) held steady in ratings; its viewership fell a bit but it still was the night’s most-watched program.

CBS saw the return of its Monday night lineup after a week off and was steady across the board: The Neighborhood (0.8, 6.26M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.84M), All Rise (0.6, 5.48M) and Bull (0.6, 6.51M).

It was the same story for the CW, with All American (0.2, 810,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 730K) even with last week.

