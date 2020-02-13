60 Second Docs Expands To Showcase Longer Short Films

Indigenous’ 60 Second Docs, the digital network that counts more than 600 documentaries and 8 million worldwide subscribers, has launched “60 Second Docs Official Selection,” a new vertical for which it will acquire and distribute a curated selection of short documentaries, ranging from 3 to 30 minutes in length, that will stream on the platform in their original length.

The new vertical, which literally expands on the platform’s mandate to curate minute-long docs, launches Thursday with the first titles The Magic of Chess, directed by Jenny Schweitzer Bell, and Lost Weekend from Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb. New titles will be added biweekly to the platform that lives on Facebook, YouTube, and IGTV, with the titles to be promoted across Stories, Instagram and Twitter.

“In keeping with our goals of being the top destination for storytelling about the world’s most interesting characters at any length, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce our audience to our favorite docs that we didn’t make as well, and continue to shine a light on a new group of talented documentary filmmakers,” Indigenous president Jake Avnet said.

The Indigenous studio is also behind Facebook Watch’s Five Points with Kerry Washington, and recently produced Rodrigo Garcia’s Four Good Days, the drama starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis that just bowed at Sundance.