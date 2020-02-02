WGA Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The WGA Awards revealing the Writers Guild’s best in film, TV, radio and promotional writing has kicked off in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

This year the guild wasted no time, awarding its marquee Original Screenplay to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for Parasite, and Adapted Screenplay to Taika Wiatiti for Jojo Rabbit. The honors came early in the night from the New York ceremony at the Edison Ballroom; several nominees are holed up on the East Coast to make the shorter jump to the BAFTAs which are tomorrow in London.

Both of tonight’s winning scripts are nominated for Oscars on February 9.

Last year, the guild did not line up with Oscar’s screenwriting prizes, awarding Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade in original screenplay and Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? in adapted. Green Book and BlacKkKlansman won out on Oscar night.

Last year’s TV winners at the WGAs included the final season of The Americans in Drama Series, meaning there will be a new champ there tonight. Last year’s winners like Barry and The Handmaid’s Tale, meanwhile, are back for more.

Here’s the list of winners. Keep checking back as we update throughout the night:

SCREENPLAY

Original Screenplay

Parasite

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit

Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Searchlight

Documentary Screenplay

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS

Drama Series

Comedy Series

New Series

Original Long Form

Adapted Long Form

Original Short Form New Media

Animation

Episodic Drama

“Tern Haven” (Succession)

Written by Will Tracy; HBO

Episodic Comedy

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Comedy/Variety Specials

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Quiz And Audience Participation

Daytime Drama

The Young and the Restless

Writers: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS

Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials

Documentary Script – Current Events

“Trump’s Trade War” (Frontline)

Written by Rick Young; PBS

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

“Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky” (American Experience)

Written by Robert Stone; PBS

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

Digital News

RADIO/AUDIO

Radio Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

Radio Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

PROMOTIONAL WRITING

On Air Promotion