WGA Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The WGA Awards revealing the Writers Guild’s best in film, TV, radio and promotional writing has kicked off in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.
This year the guild wasted no time, awarding its marquee Original Screenplay to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for Parasite, and Adapted Screenplay to Taika Wiatiti for Jojo Rabbit. The honors came early in the night from the New York ceremony at the Edison Ballroom; several nominees are holed up on the East Coast to make the shorter jump to the BAFTAs which are tomorrow in London.
Both of tonight’s winning scripts are nominated for Oscars on February 9.
Last year, the guild did not line up with Oscar’s screenwriting prizes, awarding Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade in original screenplay and Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? in adapted. Green Book and BlacKkKlansman won out on Oscar night.
Last year’s TV winners at the WGAs included the final season of The Americans in Drama Series, meaning there will be a new champ there tonight. Last year’s winners like Barry and The Handmaid’s Tale, meanwhile, are back for more.
Here’s the list of winners. Keep checking back as we update throughout the night:
SCREENPLAY
Original Screenplay
Parasite
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit
Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Searchlight
Documentary Screenplay
TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS
Drama Series
Comedy Series
New Series
Original Long Form
Adapted Long Form
Original Short Form New Media
Animation
Episodic Drama
“Tern Haven” (Succession)
Written by Will Tracy; HBO
Episodic Comedy
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Comedy/Variety Specials
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Quiz And Audience Participation
Daytime Drama
The Young and the Restless
Writers: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS
Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials
Documentary Script – Current Events
“Trump’s Trade War” (Frontline)
Written by Rick Young; PBS
Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events
“Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky” (American Experience)
Written by Robert Stone; PBS
News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
Digital News
RADIO/AUDIO
Radio Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
Radio Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
PROMOTIONAL WRITING
On Air Promotion
