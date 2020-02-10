Oscars: Watch All The Winners’ Speeches – Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern & More

The 92nd Oscars featured a mix of the expected and the unexpected Sunday, with Neon’s South Korean film Parasite capping the evening by winning Best Picture, making history as the first foreign-language film ever to take the marquee prize.

Parasite director and co-writer Bong Joon Ho made four trips to the Dolby Theater stage, with the film also winning for Directing, Original Screenplay and International Feature.

Other honorees who spent this compressed Oscar season honing their acceptance speeches for tonight were the four Acting winners — all of whom won as expected. That meant statuettes for Joaquin Phoenix (Leading Actor for Joker), Renee Zellweger (Leading Actress for Judy), Brad Pitt (Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Supporting Actress for Marriage Story).

Check out all the winners’ speeches below.

Best Picture

Parasite

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role

Renée Zellweger

Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix

Joker (Warner Bros)

Directing

Parasite (Neon)

Bong Joon Ho

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Original Screenplay

Parasite (Neon)

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Story by Bong Joon Ho

Original Song

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)

Music by Elton John

Lyric by Bernie Taupin

Original Score

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Hildur Guðnadóttir

International Feature

Parasite

A Barunson E&A Production

South Korea

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)

A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Cinematography

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Roger Deakins

Costume Design

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jacqueline Durran

Production Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Production Design: Barbara Ling

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Documentary Short Subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A+E Networks)

A Grain Media Production

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Animated Short Film

Hair Love (Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment/Lion Forge Animation/Blue Key Entertainment Production

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Live Action Short Film

The Neighbors’ Window

A Marshall Curry Production

Marshall Curry

Sound Mixing

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)

Donald Sylvester

Visual Effects

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy