Oscars & Politics: Steve Martin Dings Iowa, Brad Pitt Skewers Senate In Mostly Apolitical Ceremony

Oscars: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture - The Complete Winners List

Read the full story

Oscars: Watch All The Winners' Speeches – Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern & More

21 View All

The 92nd Oscars featured a mix of the expected and the unexpected Sunday, with Neon’s South Korean film Parasite capping the evening by winning Best Picture, making history as the first foreign-language film ever to take the marquee prize.

Parasite director and co-writer Bong Joon Ho made four trips to the Dolby Theater stage, with the film also winning for Directing, Original Screenplay and International Feature.

Other honorees who spent this compressed Oscar season honing their acceptance speeches for tonight were the four Acting winners — all of whom won as expected. That meant statuettes for Joaquin Phoenix (Leading Actor for Joker), Renee Zellweger (Leading Actress for Judy), Brad Pitt (Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Supporting Actress for Marriage Story).

Check out all the winners’ speeches below.

Best Picture
Parasite
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker (Warner Bros)

Directing
Parasite (Neon)
Bong Joon Ho

Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern
Marriage Story (Netflix)

Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Original Screenplay
Parasite (Neon)
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story by Bong Joon Ho

Original Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin

Original Score
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Hildur Guðnadóttir

International Feature
Parasite
A Barunson E&A Production
South Korea

Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix)
A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Cinematography
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Roger Deakins

Costume Design
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Jacqueline Durran

Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Production Design: Barbara Ling
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A+E Networks)
A Grain Media Production
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Animated Short Film
Hair Love (Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment/Lion Forge Animation/Blue Key Entertainment Production
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Live Action Short Film
The Neighbors’ Window
A Marshall Curry Production
Marshall Curry

Sound Mixing
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Donald Sylvester

Visual Effects
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

