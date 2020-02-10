Oscars: Watch All The Winners’ Speeches – Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern & More

The 92nd Oscars featured a mix of the expected and the unexpected Sunday, with Neon’s South Korean film Parasite capping the evening by winning Best Picture, making history as the first foreign-language film ever to take the marquee prize.
Parasite director and co-writer Bong Joon Ho made four trips to the Dolby Theater stage, with the film also winning for Directing, Original Screenplay and International Feature.
Other honorees who spent this compressed Oscar season honing their acceptance speeches for tonight were the four Acting winners — all of whom won as expected. That meant statuettes for Joaquin Phoenix (Leading Actor for Joker), Renee Zellweger (Leading Actress for Judy), Brad Pitt (Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Supporting Actress for Marriage Story).

Best Picture
Parasite
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Actress in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)
Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker (Warner Bros)
Directing
Parasite (Neon)
Bong Joon Ho
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Original Screenplay
Parasite (Neon)
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story by Bong Joon Ho
Original Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin
Original Score
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Hildur Guðnadóttir
International Feature
Parasite
A Barunson E&A Production
South Korea
Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix)
A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
Cinematography
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Roger Deakins
Costume Design
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Jacqueline Durran
Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Production Design: Barbara Ling
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A+E Networks)
A Grain Media Production
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Animated Short Film
Hair Love (Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment/Lion Forge Animation/Blue Key Entertainment Production
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Live Action Short Film
The Neighbors’ Window
A Marshall Curry Production
Marshall Curry
Sound Mixing
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Donald Sylvester
Visual Effects
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
