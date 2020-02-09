Oscars Winners List (Updating Live)

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and Deadline will be posting the winners live as they are announced.
Meanwhile, here are the nominees in all 24 categories:
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
(Disney)
A 20th Century Fox Production
Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight)
A Defender Films/Piki Films Production
Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
Joker
(Warner Bros)
A Joint Effort Production
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Columbia Pictures/Regency Enterprises Production
Amy Pascal, Producer
Marriage Story
(Netflix)
A Netflix/HeyDay Films Production
Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
A DreamWorks Pictures Production
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Columbia Pictures Production
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
Parasite
(Neon)
A Barunson E&A Production
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Directing
The Irishman (Netflix)
Martin Scorsese
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Todd Phillips
1917
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Quentin Tarantino
Parasite (Neon)
Bong Joon Ho
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Harriet (Focus Features)
Scarlett Johansson
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Saoirse Ronan
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Charlize Theron
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Renée Zellweger
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas
Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)
Leonardo DiCaprio
Once upon a Time in Hollywood
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Adam Driver
Marriage Story
(Netflix)
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Jonathan Pryce
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates
Richard Jewell
(Warner Bros.)
Laura Dern
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Scarlett Johansson
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Florence Pugh
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Margot Robbie
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Anthony Hopkins
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Al Pacino
The Irishman (Netflix)
Joe Pesci
The Irishman (Netflix)
Brad Pitt
Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman (Netflix)
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Written by Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Written by Rian Johnson
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Written by Noah Baumbach
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Written by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite (Neon)
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story by Bong Joon Ho
Cinematography
The Irishman (Netflix)
Rodrigo Prieto
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse (A24)
Jarin Blaschke
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Robert Richardson
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney)
Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough (Walt Disney)
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 (Walt Disney)
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” from Harriet (Focus Features)
Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Original Score
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Randy Newman
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
John Williams
Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix)
A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The Cave (National Geographic)
A National Geographic Documentary Films/Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De/Hecat Studio Paris/Madam Films Production
Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
A Busca Vida Filmes in association with Violet Films Production
Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama (PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline)
A Channel 4 News/ITN Productions/Channel 4/Frontline/PBS Production
Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland (Neon)
A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production
Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
A Field of Vision Production
Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A+E Networks)
A Grain Media Production
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me (Netflix)
A Stylo Films Production
John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman” (MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness)
An AJE Witness and Meralta Films Production
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha (The New York Times Op-Docs)
A Concordia Studio Production
Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood (Travelling, les films qui voyagent)
A Midi La Nuit/Cinetelefilms/Laika Film & Television Production
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club
A Les Valseurs Production
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors’ Window
A Marshall Curry Production
Marshall Curry
Saria
A Hungry Man Inc. Production
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister
A Versus Production
Delphine Girard
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus (Netflix)
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) (Miyu Distribution)
A FAMU/MAUR Film Production
Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love (Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment/Lion Forge Animation/Blue Key Entertainment Production
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull (Disney)
A Pixar Animation Studios Production
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable
A Vivement Lundi ! Production
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister
A California Institute of the Arts Production
Siqi Song
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman (Netflix)
Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Tom Eagles
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Jeff Groth
Parasite (Neon)
Yang Jinmo
International Feature
Corpus Christi
An Aurum Film Production
Poland
Honeyland
A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production
North Macedonia
Les Misérables
An SRAB Films Production
France
Pain and Glory
An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production
Spain
Parasite
A Barunson E&A Production
South Korea
Production Design
The Irishman (Netflix)
Production Design: Bob Shaw
Set Decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Production Design: Ra Vincent
Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Production Design: Dennis Gassner
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Production Design: Barbara Ling
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite (Neon)
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun
Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Costume Design
The Irishman (Netflix)
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Mark Bridges
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Arianne Phillip
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman (Netflix)
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King (Walt Disney)
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)
Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra (Disney)
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari (Disney)
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Donald Sylvester
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Alan Robert Murray
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Matthew Wood and David Acord
