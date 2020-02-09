Oscars Winners List (Updating Live)

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and Deadline will be posting the winners live as they are announced.

Meanwhile, here are the nominees in all 24 categories:

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

(Disney)

A 20th Century Fox Production

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

A Defender Films/Piki Films Production

Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

Joker

(Warner Bros)

A Joint Effort Production

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Columbia Pictures/Regency Enterprises Production

Amy Pascal, Producer

Related Story Oscars: Pete Hammond's Absolutely Final Predictions In All 24 Categories

Marriage Story

(Netflix)

A Netflix/HeyDay Films Production

Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

A DreamWorks Pictures Production

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Columbia Pictures Production

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

Parasite

(Neon)

A Barunson E&A Production

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Directing

The Irishman (Netflix)

Martin Scorsese

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Todd Phillips

1917

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Quentin Tarantino

Parasite (Neon)

Bong Joon Ho

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Harriet (Focus Features)

Scarlett Johansson

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Saoirse Ronan

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Charlize Theron

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Renée Zellweger

Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Once upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Adam Driver

Marriage Story

(Netflix)

Joaquin Phoenix

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Jonathan Pryce

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates

Richard Jewell

(Warner Bros.)

Laura Dern

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Scarlett Johansson

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Florence Pugh

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Margot Robbie

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Anthony Hopkins

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Al Pacino

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joe Pesci

The Irishman (Netflix)

Brad Pitt

Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Netflix)

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Written by Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite (Neon)

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Story by Bong Joon Ho

Cinematography

The Irishman (Netflix)

Rodrigo Prieto

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse (A24)

Jarin Blaschke

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Robert Richardson

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)

Music by Elton John

Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet (Focus Features)

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Original Score

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Randy Newman

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

John Williams

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)

A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The Cave (National Geographic)

A National Geographic Documentary Films/Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De/Hecat Studio Paris/Madam Films Production

Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

A Busca Vida Filmes in association with Violet Films Production

Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama (PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline)

A Channel 4 News/ITN Productions/Channel 4/Frontline/PBS Production

Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland (Neon)

A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production

Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

A Field of Vision Production

Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A+E Networks)

A Grain Media Production

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me (Netflix)

A Stylo Films Production

John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman” (MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness)

An AJE Witness and Meralta Films Production

Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha (The New York Times Op-Docs)

A Concordia Studio Production

Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood (Travelling, les films qui voyagent)

A Midi La Nuit/Cinetelefilms/Laika Film & Television Production

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club

A Les Valseurs Production

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Window

A Marshall Curry Production

Marshall Curry

Saria

A Hungry Man Inc. Production

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister

A Versus Production

Delphine Girard

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus (Netflix)

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter) (Miyu Distribution)

A FAMU/MAUR Film Production

Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love (Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment/Lion Forge Animation/Blue Key Entertainment Production

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull (Disney)

A Pixar Animation Studios Production

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable

A Vivement Lundi ! Production

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister

A California Institute of the Arts Production

Siqi Song

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman (Netflix)

Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Tom Eagles

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Jeff Groth

Parasite (Neon)

Yang Jinmo

International Feature

Corpus Christi

An Aurum Film Production

Poland

Honeyland

A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production

North Macedonia

Les Misérables

An SRAB Films Production

France

Pain and Glory

An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production

Spain

Parasite

A Barunson E&A Production

South Korea

Production Design

The Irishman (Netflix)

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Production Design: Barbara Ling

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite (Neon)

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Costume Design

The Irishman (Netflix)

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Mark Bridges

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Arianne Phillip

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman (Netflix)

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King (Walt Disney)

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra (Disney)

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari (Disney)

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Walt Disney)

Donald Sylvester

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Alan Robert Murray

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Matthew Wood and David Acord