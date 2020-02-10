Oscars: Top Social Media Moments From 92nd Academy Awards

Tonight’s 92nd Oscars went hostless for a second consecutive year, but that didn’t stop some wildly entertaining (and memorable) moments. The ceremony on ABC certainly had social media celebrating, showing love for their favorite celebs and movies all night.

Take a look at the telecast’s most-talked about social media moments, according to and .

Top Moments from Facebook

Salma Hayek took over Facebook’s /FB Stories this Oscar Sunday, answering fan questions and giving a behind the scenes look before, during and after the big show. To check it out, go to stories on Facebook & Instagram.

Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the night

Parasite wins Best Picture Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director for Parasite Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress for Judy Eminem’s performance

Most Tweeted about celebs

Bong Joon-ho Joaquin Phoenix Eminem Brad Pitt Natalie Portman

Most Tweeted about movies

Parasite Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Jojo Rabbit Toy Story 4

Celebrity Reactions to the Oscars:

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground's first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies. https://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020

Eminem better pop out of Elton's candy apple red baby grand!!! #Oscars — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 10, 2020

What were your favorite bits from the night? Sound off in the comments below.