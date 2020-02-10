Oscars: Top Social Media Moments From 92nd Academy Awards

Tonight’s 92nd Oscars went hostless for a second consecutive year, but that didn’t stop some wildly entertaining (and memorable) moments. The ceremony on ABC certainly had social media celebrating, showing love for their favorite celebs and movies all night.
Take a look at the telecast’s most-talked about social media moments, according to Facebook and Twitter.
Top Moments from Facebook
Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the night
- Parasite wins Best Picture
- Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker
- Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director for Parasite
- Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress for Judy
- Eminem’s performance
Most Tweeted about celebs
- Bong Joon-ho
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Eminem
- Brad Pitt
- Natalie Portman
Most Tweeted about movies
- Parasite
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Toy Story 4
Celebrity Reactions to the Oscars:
