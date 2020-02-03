Oscar Week 2020 Parties & Events: The List

This list will be updated on a regular basis this week when more events are announced. Please send any event or party details to dinoramos@deadline.com. The majority of the events are by invite-only. Tickets for the Oscar Week panels are available at Oscars.org. All times PT.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Vanity Fair and The Ritz-Carlton host “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling—The Stars, the Parties, and the Powerbrokers”

Location: Annenberg Space for Photography, Los Angeles

Curated by Vanity Fair’s creative development editor David Friend and the magazine’s former director of photography Susan White, “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” features photographic portraiture and multimedia installations that capture the magic and glamour of the film and television industry’s major players from the last four decades. The exhibition is a look at the Hollywood stars, the parties, and the influential figures through the distinctive lens of Vanity Fair—the most widely celebrated journalistic arbiter of Hollywood power and personality. The exhibition will be open to the public from February 8 through July 26.

HollyShorts Oscar Nominee Celebration

6 PM

Location: Yamashiro Hollywood, Los Angeles

A special evening celebrating HollyShorts Film Festival’s alumni filmmakers nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards

Oscar Week: Documentaries

7:30 PM

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles

Hosted by Academy Documentary Branch Governors Kate Amend, Rory Kennedy and Roger Ross Williams. The Academy showcases the nominated films and filmmakers in the Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature categories. The evening will include a presentation of clips from this year’s nominated films. Nominees from all ten documentaries will participate (schedules permitting).

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5



Oscar Week: Shorts

7 PM

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles

Hosted by director Vicky Jenson. The Academy celebrates the nominated films and filmmakers in the Animated Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories. The evening will include a screening of all ten nominated shorts in their entirety, as well as discussions with all the nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood

Location: Soho House, West Hollywood

Hosted by Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones and Laura Dern. Now in its third year, the event celebrates leading and inspirational women in the entertainment industry.

Dolby’s Oscars Media Event & Party

7 PM

Dolby Laboratories is hosting a celebration of Oscar nominees in the Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Cinematography categories.

Location: Saban Media Center, Los Angeles

Oscar Week: International Feature Film

7:30 PM

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles

Hosted by International Feature Film Award Executive Committee co-chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann. The Academy will spotlight this year’s nominees for Best International Feature Film, formerly known as Foreign Language Film. The night will feature clips from each nominated film, as well as a panel discussion with the directors (schedules permitting).



Cadillac Oscar Celebration

8 PM

Location: Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles

Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation Academy Award Nominees Celebration

8PM

Location: Spago, Beverly Hills

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

9 PM

Location: Fig & Olive

Hosted by Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Vanity Fair Celebrates Neon Studio’s Parasite and Honeyland

Location: Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles

A private cocktail party celebrating the cast, filmmakers, and friends of the films.

13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party

6 PM

Hosted by WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman and Idina Menzel

CAA Pre-Oscars Party

San Vincente Bungalows, Los Angeles

UTA Oscar Nominees Party

The Sunset Tower

Honorees include clients Anthony Hopkins, Cynthia Erivo, Roger Deakins, Chris Butler, Tamara Kotevska, Elton John, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig among others

WME Pre-Oscars Party

7:30 PM

Private Residence

Nominees include: Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho, Florence Pugh, Martin Scorsese and Jonathan Pryce among others

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Oscar Week: Animated Features

10 AM

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles

Hosted by last year’s Animated Feature Film Oscar winners, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The Academy presents this year’s event celebrating the films and filmmakers nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. The program will feature clips from each film, with an onstage discussion with each group of nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting).

The Society of Composers & Lyricists Oscars Reception

2:30PM

Location: 1 Hotel West Hollywood



Independent Spirit Awards

2:30 PM

Location: Santa Monica

Host: Aubrey Plaza

Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

3 PM

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles

Hosted by Academy Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Howard Berger. The Academy will celebrate the artists nominated for the Makeup and Hairstyling award in our 14th annual event spotlighting this category. The event will include a screening of the “bake-off” reels that Academy branch members viewed before voting on the nominated films. Each will be followed by a discussion panel with the nominees (schedules permitting).

18th Annual The Night Before, Benefiting MPTF

8PM

Location: Fox Studios, Los Angeles

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9



92nd Annual Academy Awards

5 PM

Location: Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center, Los Angeles

Vanity Fair Oscars Academy Awards Party 2020

After Oscars ceremony

Location: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly hills



The Governors Ball

After Oscars ceremony

Location: Ray Dolby Ballroom, Hollywood & Highland

Guests expected: Oscar winners and nominees, show presenters and other telecast participants

Governors Ball 2020 (artist rendering) AMPAS

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 28th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

3:30 PM

Location: The City of West Hollywood Park

Benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation

The 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party will be hosted by Netflix’s Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo and Bobby Berk andwill be sponsored by IMDb, Walmart and Neuro Drinks. For the 16th year, Chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering will design and prepare a sumptuous dinner for party guests to enjoy while watching a live telecast of the 92nd Academy Awards. IMDb will broadcast its annual “IMDb Live” streaming show during the party co-hosted by Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger. Following dinner and an exciting live auction, British actor, singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

Guests expected to attend include Alfie Allen, Time and Jane Allen, Jay Ellis, G-Eazy, Christina Hendricks, Derek Hough, Caitlyn Jenner, Quincy Jones, Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Ryan Kwanten, Amy Landecker, Diane Lane, Eric McCormack, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, Christina Ricci, Smokey Robinson, Jane Seymour, Sharon Stone, Sydney Sweeney, Bradley Whitford, Billy Zane, among others.

Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios 4th Annual Oscar Viewing Party

3:30 PM

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Jamie Foxx is hosting with a performance by Maroon 5. The event benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Mercedes-Benz USA Oscars Viewing Party

4-10 PM

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

3rd Annual Griot Gala Oscars After Party

8 PM

Location: Ocean Prime Beverly Hills

Hosted by Michael K. Williams

