BAFTA Film Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The BAFTA Film Awards are underway in London, exactly one week before this compressed film awards season concludes with the 92nd Oscars. Graham Norton is taking on the hosting duties for the first time in the show at the Royal Albert Hall, which is delayed two hours even in the UK and will air later tonight on BBC One and in the U.S. on BBC America.
Already, Sam Mendes’ 1917 from Universal has picked up four early awards, for Best British Film, Roger Deakins for Cinematography, Production Design and Sound. It has been ramping up its momentum after being one of the last of the season’s awards contenders to hit theaters.
Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score for Joker also won already tonight; she remains the Oscar favorite. Like at the Oscars, Warner Bros’ Todd Phillips-directed Joker leads all nominations coming in tonight with 11 including for Joaquin Phoenix.
Martin Scorsese’s Netflix pic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Sony join 1917 and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite from Neon in the marquee Best Film category that will cap the evening.
Here’s the winners list we’ll be updating live. Keep checking back.
Here are the winners:
BEST FILM
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
BAIT
Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DOCUMENTARY
FOR SAMA
Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
ANIMATED FILM
KLAUS
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
DIRECTOR
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
JOJO RABBIT
Taika Waititi
LEADING ACTRESS
LEADING ACTOR
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
LAURA DERN
Marriage Story
SUPPORTING ACTOR
ORIGINAL SCORE
JOKER
Hildur Guðnadóttir
CASTING
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
Roger Deakins
EDITING
FORD V FERRARI (LE MANS ’66)
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
COSTUME DESIGN
LITTLE WOMEN
Jacqueline Durran
MAKE UP & HAIR
BOMBSHELL
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
SOUND
1917
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC
Maryam Mohajer
BRITISH SHORT FILM
LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL)
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
EE RISING STAR AWARD
OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA
Andy Serkis
