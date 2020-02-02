BAFTA Film Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The BAFTA Film Awards are underway in London, exactly one week before this compressed film awards season concludes with the 92nd Oscars. Graham Norton is taking on the hosting duties for the first time in the show at the Royal Albert Hall, which is delayed two hours even in the UK and will air later tonight on BBC One and in the U.S. on BBC America.

Already, Sam Mendes’ 1917 from Universal has picked up four early awards, for Best British Film, Roger Deakins for Cinematography, Production Design and Sound. It has been ramping up its momentum after being one of the last of the season’s awards contenders to hit theaters.

Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score for Joker also won already tonight; she remains the Oscar favorite. Like at the Oscars, Warner Bros’ Todd Phillips-directed Joker leads all nominations coming in tonight with 11 including for Joaquin Phoenix.

Martin Scorsese’s Netflix pic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Sony join 1917 and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite from Neon in the marquee Best Film category that will cap the evening.

Here’s the winners list we’ll be updating live. Keep checking back.

Here are the winners:

BEST FILM

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT

Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DOCUMENTARY

FOR SAMA

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ANIMATED FILM

KLAUS

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

DIRECTOR

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

JOJO RABBIT

Taika Waititi

LEADING ACTRESS

LEADING ACTOR

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LAURA DERN

Marriage Story

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ORIGINAL SCORE

JOKER

Hildur Guðnadóttir

CASTING

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Roger Deakins

EDITING

FORD V FERRARI (LE MANS ’66)

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

COSTUME DESIGN

LITTLE WOMEN

Jacqueline Durran

MAKE UP & HAIR

BOMBSHELL

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

SOUND

1917

Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC

Maryam Mohajer

BRITISH SHORT FILM

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL)

Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

EE RISING STAR AWARD

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

Andy Serkis