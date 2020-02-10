James Corden And Rebel Wilson Present ‘1917’ With Oscar For Best Visual Effects In Full ‘Cats’ Attire

James Corden and Rebel Wilson proved they have a sense of humor when it comes to their critically panned and box office flop Cats. During the Oscars ceremony, they presented the award for Best Visual Effects in full feline attire, saying they were the perfect people to present the award for VFX. This was a jab at the movie musical, which had a bit of a snafu when it came to their visual effects.

Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917 took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, beating out VFX-heavy blockbuster juggernauts Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This marks the third Oscar for the evening. The film is already on the board for Best Achievement in Cinematography as well as Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

Corden and Wilson presented the award to Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy who accepted the award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. This marks the second Oscar win for Rocheron, who previously won for Life of Pi. This is the second nomination and first win for Butler, who was nominated for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and also the first win for Tuohy, who was previously nominated for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story.

1917 also beat out another Disney property The Lion King as well as Netflix’s The Irishman. 1917 was also nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) as well as Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

Here’s Corden and Wilson: