‘1917’ Storms Box Office Milestone As EOne’s Biggest UK Release Ever

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Mendes’ WWI epic 1917 has become eOne’s highest grossing release ever in the UK, overtaking The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, with a local grab of £36.2M ($46.9M) through Monday. The milestone hit this past weekend after 1917 dominated the BAFTA Awards on February 2, followed by Oscars this past Sunday for Cinematography, Sound Mixing and VFX.

The film had been embraced in Britain, even before its seven BAFTA wins which included Best Film, Director and Outstanding British Film. The UK is the highest grossing market on the title where it has been in theaters since January 10.

1917 is releasing via a combination of Universal and Amblin markets worldwide. The international box office cume through Sunday was $157.8M for $290.6M global.

Kezia Williams. Managing Director of UK film for eOne, calls this a “very proud moment” with the distibutor “thrilled that audiences across the country continue to flock to cinemas to enjoy this monumental film on the big screen. And with the film still available at over 700 cinemas we’re excited about the success still to come.”

Other major markets where 1917 is seeing significant traction and small drops include Australia ($13M through Sunday), Spain ($8.8M), France ($12.8M) and Germany ($6.7M); the latter two via Universal which still has Japan to release this coming weekend.

Mendes co-wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. He also produced with Pippa Harris for their Neal Street Productions which produced for DreamWorks Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures.