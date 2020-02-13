’13 Reasons Why’: JanLuis Castellanos Joins Final Season Of Netflix Series

Click to Skip Ad
JanLuis Castellanos
Credit: Robert Quillard Photography

JanLuis Castellanos (Marvel’s Runaways) is set as a series regular opposite Dylan Minnette in the upcoming fourth and final season of Netflix’s YA drama 13 Reasons Why.

Castellanos will play Diego Torres, a charismatic, aggressive, and fiercely loyal leader of a divided football team struggling to understand the loss of one of their own. But as Diego grapples with his own grief and confusion, his violent temper masking a hurting heart, he finds himself falling for one of Liberty High’s most complicated women—leaving him caught between past and present, wondering who he can trust.

Created by Brian Yorkey, the final season of the drama from Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content will feature the core cast’s graduation.

Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves and Grace Saif star.

Castellanos also is set to star in sci-fi series Don’t Look Deeper, set to premiere on Quibi. He previously starred as Topher in Hulu’s original series Marvel’s Runaways. Castellanos is repped by APA, 23 Management Group and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.

