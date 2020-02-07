Twitter Users Across U.S. Flag Outages Friday

Would-be Tweeters were stymied on Friday afternoon as widespread outages prevented their words of wisdom from landing. Downdetector showed a huge spike in people having trouble with the service as reports started mid-afternoon and spiked around 4 pm ET with about 11,475 complaints registered on the website.

As of 5:07 it was operational again. “You can get back to Tweeting –– this problem has been fixed! Thanks for sticking with us through that,” tweeted support.

(At 4:48 it had said, “You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal.”)

Some 45% of the problems were with the website, 34% with an iPhone or iPad app and 19% with an Android app.

“Was finally able to send a tweet just now from Los Angeles,” tweeted Michelle at 5:10 pm ET.

“Working again in Wisconsin,” tweeted Katie Jean. Other happy tweeters chimed in from Arizona, Texas, Puerto Rico, New York City and scores of other locations.

There was no word from the White House.