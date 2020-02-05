101 Studios Teams With ‘The Mallorca Files’ Producer Seven Seas On Drama Charting Marilyn Monroe’s Final Days

Marilyn Monroe’s turbulent final months before her death in 1962 are to be the subject of a drama series from 101 Studios and UK producer Seven Seas Films, titled The Last Days Of Marilyn Monroe.

In what is being pitched as the first “tell-all” authorized by the Marilyn Monroe estate owner Authentic Brands Group, The Mallorca Files scribe Dan Sefton will adapt Keith Badman’s book The Final Years Of Marilyn Monroe: The Shocking True Story. Seven Seas optioned the novel in 2017.

It will transport viewers back to a time when Monroe found herself caught between the warring factions of the Mafia, the Kennedy political dynasty and the Hollywood elite. Sefton, who co-founded Seven Seas, said the story will be told with “compassion and sensitivity.”

101 Studios CEO David Glasser added: “Keith Badman has uncovered gems of never before released details, centered around the last few months of her sensationalized life and the accusations made. The series pays homage to the bright star whose life was extinguished too early.”

Sefton, who also wrote ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital, will executive produce with Simon Lupton through Seven Seas. Sheppard Mullin’s Leif Cervantes de Reinstein handled the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.