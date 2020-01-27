Riley Keough and Taylour Paige appear in Zola by Janicza Bravo, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Anna Kooris.

A24’s Zola has sold the Sundance pic’s international distribution rights to Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA). SPWA will distribute the film in all territories except North America, China and Japan. VVS films has also acquired distribution rights in Canada. A24 is planning a summer release of the film.

The thriller is based on the viral twitter sensation, written by Janicza Bravo and playwright Jeremy O. Harris and directed by Bravo. The movie premiered as part of the US Dramatic Competition selection on Friday.

Bravo’s pic chronicles the 144 tweets posted by A’ziah King on October 27, 2015.

In the movie, Zola (Taylour Paige) meets Stefani (Riley Keough) at a restaurant where Zola waitresses, and the two immediately click over pole dancing. Only a day after they exchange numbers, Stefani invites Zola on a cross-country road trip, where the goal is to make as much money as possible dancing in Florida strip clubs. Zola agrees, and suddenly she is trapped in the craziest, most unexpected trip of her life.

Pic also stars Nicholas Braun and Colman Domingo and was produced by Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard, Dave Franco, Gia Walsh and Kara Baker.

Bravo is a Sundance alum. Her short Gregory Go Boom won the short film jury prize in 2014. She was previously at Sundance with her directorial Lemon.