‘Inside Europe: 10 Years Of Turmoil’ Producer Zinc Media Raises $4.6M

Zinc Media Group, the UK factual producer that houses indies behind shows like Inside Europe: 10 Years Of Turmoil, has secured £3.5M ($4.6M) of investment in a City fundraising round.

Zinc raised the cash through a new share issue, which was supported by existing investors, including the company’s biggest shareholder, Herald Investment Management.

The funds will be used to invest in talent at Zinc’s production companies — which include bluechip factual producers Brook Lapping, Blakeway and Films Of Record — new technology, and the group’s out-of-London push.

Zinc CEO Mark Browning said: “As well as strengthening our TV footprint in the UK, we are also securing more U.S. commissions, so need to invest further behind this growth. We have a fantastic senior creative team and this additional funding will help us extend that team even further. There is no better time for us to be investing in our creative growth.”

Brook Lapping’s Inside Europe: 10 Years Of Turmoil was a co-production between the BBC, Smithsonian Channel and a raft of international broadcasters this year. It was made by Norma Percy, the filmmaker behind the Inside The Obama White House series.

Zinc’s revenue stood at £24.6M in the 12 months to the end of June 2019, which was up 14% on £21.7M in the previous year. Its pre-tax loss rose 61% to £2.9M.