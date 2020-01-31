Zero Gravity Bolsters Team With Hire Of Talent Manager Iona Maclean

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management, the Los Angeles, New York and London based production and management outfit that has credits include The Accountant and Ozark, has boosted its ranks by hiring UK talent manager Iona Maclean.

Maclean links up with the company having been running her own banner, Iona Maclean Management, in the UK and U.S.

She is bringing her entire client roster into the fold, including Artrece Johnson (S.W.A.T.) Tom Sayer (Crowhurst), and long-term Hollyoaks actress Helen Pearson. She will split her time between the U.S. and Zero Gravity’s growing London office.

Maclean was the former founder of TMC Artists, which was an ‘ethical creative agency and community’ and had clients in L.A,. New York and London.

Zero Gravity’s London office continues to grow its client list, recently signing up British writer Tom Wilton.

Zero Gravity partner Eric Williams commented: “We have a long-standing relationship with Iona, as she spent time working at Zero Gravity in another capacity. We loved her unbridled enthusiasm and tireless passion for representing artists…so it was a natural fit for her to rejoin the team in the UK as we continue to bolster our global reach.”

Iona Maclean added: “The move to Zero Gravity is a coming home for me. The team are kindred spirits in our passion for finding, nurturing and managing the best artists of this generation and making great entertainment in both tv and film. Working with the UK and the U.S. is integral to our industry; I am proud to be part of that international creative symbiosis.”