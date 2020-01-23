‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Lends Voice To Climate Change-Focused Augmented Reality Experience

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Zazie Beetz, best known for her roles in hits like FX’s Atlanta, Deadpool 2, and the Oscar-nominated film Joker, has signed on to narrate Breathe, an environmentally-driven augmented reality journey created by transdisciplinary artist and PhD sustainability scientist Diego Galafassi. Set to premiere Friday as an official selection in the New Frontier Category at the Sundance Film Festival, the narrative takes participants through the shared experience of reimagining our human relationship to the rest of the living world.

It details how with each inhalation we breathe the same particles we exhaled as a child, and we exhale particles that will be part of someone’s breath centuries from now.

“For Breathe, we looked for a presence and voice that would help participants contemplate how, in the air, our lives are linked to everything that is alive,” said director Diego Galafassi. “Like for many of us, Zazie and I share a similar story of living in different parts of the world and feeling connected to many places on Earth. The story of the air we breathe is the story of how our lives are deeply entwined across all borders.”

Breathe is one of three projects that hails from the recently launched Future of Culture Initiative, which was formed in a partnership with the Sundance Institute, Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University. The initiative aims to connect artists with technologists, scientists, policymakers, advocates and business leaders to imagine and design for the future of culture.

Producers of Breathe are Jess Engel of Crimes of Curiosity, Coline Delbaere of Phi, FASAD, and made in partnership with Magic Leap, with support from Sodec, Kulturbryggan and the Kalliopeia Foundation.

Beetz’s will also be in Park City for the Sundance premiere of her latest film, the Edson Oda-helmed supernatural drama Nine Days, in which she co-stars opposite Winston Duke and Bill Skarsgård.