ZAG Ups Ian Lambur To EVP Production, Distribution & Co-Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Lambur is taking on an expanded role at global independent animation studio ZAG, with a promotion to EVP Production, Distribution & Co-Productions. In his new role, Lambur, previously SVP Global Distribution & Co-Productions, has added oversight of the company’s TV productions, including several series under the ZAG Heroez brand label, including action-comedy Ghostforce, seasons one and two of the groundbreaking 3D CGI animated/live-action hybrid TV series Power Players and seasons four and five of the company’s flagship property, the 3D-CGI-animated superhero aspirational action-comedy series Miraculous- Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Lambur continues to lead global distribution and co-production strategy of content to all platforms, including television, home entertainment, and digital media. He reports to ZAG CEO and founder Jeremy Zag.

“Over the past 8-months, Ian has made a substantial contribution to the growth of ZAG, building on his network of extensive relationships and keen understanding of current and future media distribution platforms,” said Jeremy Zag. “Adding oversight of production is a natural progression given Ian’s oversight of co-productions to date.”

Lambur joined ZAG from The Jim Henson Company, where he served as SVP of Global Distribution. Previously, he held positions based in London UK at Disney Channels EMEA, serving as Acquisitions Manager and as Director of Sales at Guru Studios.

“2020 is a pivotal year for ZAG with three series on air around the globe and two new series that we anticipate being greenlit in the coming months,” added Lambur. “We have tremendous co-production partners on board for each of our properties with a collective commitment to prioritize creativity and deliver series that we believe in, all featuring theatrical level animation that we are known for.”

Details of ZAG series follows below:

Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir — Two typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir when evil threatens Paris, their beloved City of Lights. Miraculous taps into girls’ affinity for tales of first love, secret identities, teamwork, empowerment, friends, family, compassion, fashion, and is the perfect illustration of the “girl power” phenomenon: strong girls who don’t back down and make their way in the world! Created by ZAG, season’s three and four are co-produced with Zagtoon, France’s Method Animation (part of ON Kids & Family), Brazil’s Globosat and Italy’s DeAgostini Editore S.P.A., in collaboration with Disney Channel EMEA, French broadcaster TF1, South Korea’s SamG Animation and Japan’s Toei Animation.

Power Players — The inventive and curious boy Axel lives the ultimate secret life, transforming into a 6-inch superhero and gaining super skills as he experiences big missions alongside his favorite action figure friends. He and his squadron of high-tech prototypes may be small, but the world of adventure around them is massive. Navigating the big world runs the gamut from funny to difficult, but it’s made even more dangerous by a slew of toys gone bad and one ‘mega-villain’ looking to nab the Power Glovz that spark this kinetic adventure. Created by ZAG and developed in collaboration with ON Kids & Family and Man of Action Entertainment. Power Players is produced by Jeremy Zag and Aton Soumache, with script supervision by Man of Action Entertainment (BIG HERO 6, BEN 10). Tarik Hamdine serves as director.

Ghostforce — Three high school kids working as a team of superheroes, the Ghostforce, secretly fight against the ghosts that haunt their town in a wacky, comedic fashion! With an inherent desire to “troublemake,” the ghosts, which are invisible to the human eye, will use fright as fuel to increase their power and ability to affect the world around them. Our heroes have no choice but to put their daily lives on hold in order to ghost power-up and restore the city to normalcy before citizens catch on. Created by Jeremy Zag, and developed with Sébastien Thibaudeau, Pascal Boutboul, Nathanaël Bronn and Jérôme Cointre.