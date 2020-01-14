‘You’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode third season of its hit drama series You for premiere in 2021. The renewal is not a surprise. You‘s second season ranked at No. 5 on Netflix’s top ten list of its most popular series in 2019, just days after its release. It also has a strong social media presence. The series trended on Twitter worldwide for hours on its December 26 release date.

Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are returning as executive producers for season 3. Gamble also will serve as showrunner. Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti also are confirmed to reprise their roles.

Developed by Gamble and Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.

You was initially ordered by Lifetime in July 2018. Lifetime renewed the series for a second season, which subsequently moved to Netflix. The second season of You, now a Netflix original series, premiered December 26.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.

You is currently streaming globally on Netflix.