‘Yellowstone’ Lands Streaming Deal At Peacock

Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s flagship drama series, is heading to Peacock. The forthcoming NBCUniversal streaming service will be the exclusive streaming home for the No. 1 summer drama in a licensing deal with ViacomCBS. It was announced at Comcast’s investor presentation today unveiling the service.

Yellowstone was the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. It’s also the brand’s most-watched scripted series ever and Viacom’s most-watched scripted series since 2010.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.