FX has given a status update of its adaptation of DC Comics’ Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said that the project was in pre-production. “We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production. We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

This comes after Eliza Clark replaced Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green as showrunner last year. The pair served as writers/EPs/showrunners on the pilot but exited over creative differences in April, two months after the pilot had been picked up to series.

The Diane Lane-fronted series traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn also star.

Clark, Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (Pose) and Vaughan executive produce. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) directed the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. FX Productions produces.