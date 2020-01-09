Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Gone Hollywood’: FX Not Going Forward With 1980s Talent Agency Drama Pilot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Parasite' Limited Series From Bong Joon Ho & Adam McKay In Works At HBO

Read the full story

‘Y’: FX’s Post-Apocalypytic Drama “Going Well” In Pre-Production Following Showrunner Change – TCA

FX

FX has given a status update of its adaptation of DC Comics’ Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said that the project was in pre-production. “We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production. We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

This comes after Eliza Clark replaced Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green as showrunner last year. The pair served as writers/EPs/showrunners on the pilot but exited over creative differences in April, two months after the pilot had been picked up to series.

The Diane Lane-fronted series traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn also star.

Clark, Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (Pose) and Vaughan executive produce. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) directed the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. FX Productions produces.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad