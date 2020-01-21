XYZ Films Promotes Three Executives To Vice President

LA-based production, sales, financing and management outfit XYZ Films has elevated three executives to VP status.

Pip Ngo is getting promoted from Director to Vice President of Sales & Acquisitions; Maxime Cottray goes from Director to Vice President of Financing & Production; and Scott Freije will move up to Vice President, International Sales & Distribution.

Additionally, Francesca Musumeci and Alex Williams are being promoted to Global Sales Coordinator and Content Coordinator, respectively.

“These executives have proven their worth and played key roles in the company,” said the XYZ partners. “The promotions are well earned and we look forward to working with them in their expanded roles.”

The company announced late last year that it had raised funding to provide approximately $100 million in production financing across a slate of 15 to 20 films. Venture capital firm IPR.VC, based in Helsinki, Finland, is co-financing the slate.

Last year, Tatyana Joffe was hired as President of International Sales & Distribution and the company launched a documentary division and a talent management division. The firm’s Sundance lineup includes Beast Beast, Jumbo and Impetigore.