Ahead of the season 1 finale, Showtime has ordered a 10-episode second season of its critically acclaimed comedy series Work In Progress. The announcement was made Monday during Showtime’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

Created and written by Chicago improv mainstays Abby McEnany and Tim Mason and co-written by Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix), the series stars McEnany as a fictionalized version of herself whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship.

The second season will be entirely written, shot and produced in Chicago this year.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in season two.”

In addition to McEnany, season one stars Chicago-based performer Karin Anglin alongside Celeste Pechous, with Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live, Shrill) appearing in a crucial role as herself. Theo Germaine (The Politician) also is set as a special guest star.

Showtime acquired the pilot for the series after its premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it was an official selection of the Indie Episodic program.

Work In Progress is executive produced by McEnany, Mason and Wachowski, who also serve as co-showrunners. Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also serve as executive producers, along with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media (Desus & Mero) and Julia Sweeney. Mason also serves as director this season, with Jacqueline “JJ” Ingram serving as supervising producer.

Season one currently airs on Sundays at 11 PM ET/PT, with its season finale set to air January 26.