Woman Dies After Stabbing At Historic Los Angeles Nightclub – Suspect In Custody

A woman has died after being stabbed at an historic mid-city nightclub in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

ABC-TV news reports the victim, whose name was not available but said to be in her early 20s, was stabbed to death at the Catch One nightclub, located in the 4000 block of West Pico Boulevard in the Mid City area.

The incident happened shortly after midnight. A woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, but her name was not released.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Despite reports of gunshots at the scene, police found no evidence of any shooting.

The club is now a bi-level nightclub featuring regular sets by DJs, electronic musicians & rappers. But when it opened in 1973, it was one of the first gay black nightclubs. The club saw performances by Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Janet Jackson, Donna Summer, Rick James and Madonna, among others.

A documentary film about the club, Jewel’s Catch One, was circulated on the film festival circuit from 2016 to 2018 and later picked up by Netflix.