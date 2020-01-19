Woman Dies After Stabbing At Historic Los Angeles Nightclub – Suspect In Custody

A woman has died after being stabbed at an historic mid-city nightclub in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.
ABC-TV news reports the victim, whose name was not available but said to be in her early 20s, was stabbed to death at the Catch One nightclub, located in the 4000 block of West Pico Boulevard in the Mid City area.
The incident happened shortly after midnight. A woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, but her name was not released.
The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Despite reports of gunshots at the scene, police found no evidence of any shooting.
