WME Signs ‘Outlaw King’, ‘The Serpent’ Actor Billy Howle

David Fisher/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Brit acting talent Billy Howle for representation in all areas.

Howle recently wrapped shooting a lead role in BBC and Netflix serial-killer drama The Serpent, alongside Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim. The show is expected to air this year. His TV credits also include BBC series MotherFatherSon with Richard Gere and Helen McCrory.

On the film side, Howle’s early roles include parts in The Sense Of An Ending, Dunkirk and On Chesil Beach. He more recently starred in David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King opposite Chris Pine, playing Edward, Prince of Wales, and in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker as Rey’s father.

The 30-year-old performer has also worked on the stage with names including Joe Wright and Richard Eyre.

Howle continues to be represented by Curtis Brown Group in the UK.

