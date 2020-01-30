William Friedkin ‘Exorcist’ Doc ‘Leap Of Faith’ Gets International Sales Deal Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: SC Films has boarded international sales rights to documentary Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist.

The warmly received Venice premiere will screen at Sundance later this week and SC Films will present it to buyers at the EFM in Berlin later this month.

The cinematic essay explores the nuances of Friedkin’s filmmaking process and the story behind one of the most iconic horror movies of all time.

The deal was negotiated between Mike Chapman and Russell Webber for SC Films and ICM Partners on behalf of the producers.

Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe and produced by Kerry Deignan Roy of Exhibit A Pictures, the talking-head deep-dive is co-produced by Annick Mahnert of Screen Division, Cathy Trekloff and Chad Herschberger of Milkhaus and Robert Muratore of EXA. Karyn Kusama, Matt Manfredi, and Phil Hay of Familystyle served as executive producers alongside Joey Porcelli and Randy Pharo.

The documentary marks the sixth feature doc from Philippe, Roy and Muratore’s Exhibit A Pictures, and follows Philippe’s meditations on other classic genre films in 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene and Memory: The Origins of Alien.

O. Philippe, who is managed by Brillstein Entertainment and represented by ICM Partners, commented, “The opportunity to make Leap of Faith, and to work so closely with Billy Friedkin for 18 months, has been a life-changing experience. His unique process is a gift to all filmmakers and lovers of cinema, and I’m thrilled to partner with SC Films to share this intimate film with audiences around the world.”

SC Films’ Chapman added, “William’s insight on his creative process is truly fascinating and we’re excited to be sharing the title with international buyers.”

SC Films’ live-action slate includes genre title Sprial, body horror Alive, and SXSW selection Olympic Dreams. Animation titles for Berlin include Dragonkeeper, Where’s Santa and Marmaduke.