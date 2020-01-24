Gloria Sanchez Partners Will Ferrell & Jessica Elbaum Set Netflix First Look TV Deal, Name Brittney Segal TV Head, David Koplan Film Head

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions has made a multi-year nonexclusive first look TV deal with Netflix. The company separately made a multi-year Paramount feature deal. The company has also named Brittney Segal to be Head of TV and David Koplan to be Head of Film. The Netflix deal comes on the heels of the success of Dead to Me, which is now in post-production on its second season. The Gloria Sanchez-produced David Dobkin-directed Eurovision, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, premieres on Netflix this May.

Ferrell is in Sundance this weekend to launch the Searchlight Pictures film Downhill opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus, before its February 14th theatrical release.

Gloria Sanchez’s recent film credits include the awards season contenders Hustlers and Booksmart, and next up is the Kristen Wiig Annie Mumolo-starrer Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. That film is releasing this summer through Lionsgate. Ferrell and Adam McKay last year dissolved their longtime partnership. Elbaum has run Gloria Sanchez since its inception in 2014.

Elbaum and Ferrell said they were “thrilled to continue to build upon Gloria Sanchez’s strong slate of female-driven storytelling at the highest level. While celebrating that brand mission, we are excited to expand our scope to include many brilliant creators and storytellers with projects in all genres and content platforms. Both Netflix and Paramount share our vision of bringing audiences the quality that they deserve, making them dream partners in our new venture. We can’t wait to get to work.”

Gloria Sanchez Productions furthers its growth with the additions of Brittney Segal as Head of TV and David Koplan as Head of Film respectively. Segal was Greg Daniels’s exec at Deedle-Dee under his deal at Universal Television, and she started Jax Media’s development arm where she spearheaded and sold Alia Shawkat’s Search Party to TBS, where it is in its fourth season. She joined Netflix in 2016 and spent four years there working across both comedy and drama original series with credits that include GLOW, Unbelievable, Russian Doll, After Life, One Day at a Time, and Gloria Sanchez’s Dead to Me.

Koplan most recently served as an Executive Producer on the Josh & Benny Safdie-directed Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems for A24. He was a producer on the Papillon remake that starred Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek and served as executive producer on the Sean Anders-directed Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg hit comedy Daddy’s Home, as well as the Peter & Bobby Farrelly-directed Dumb and Dumber To.