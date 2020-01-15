Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex Make 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Whitney Houston, whose powerhouse rendition of “I Will Always Love You” jumped off 1992’s The Bodyguard soundtrack to become one of the best selling singles ever, is among the 2020 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Others in the class of ’20 are Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex. The organization announced the inductees this morning.

The 35th annual induction ceremony and concert will be broadcast live from Cleveland by HBO on May 2.

Also announced: Recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performing professionals, are longtime Bruce Springsteen manager and former music critic Jon Landau and veteran Eagles manager and multifaceted executive Irving Azoff.

Marc Bolan (1977) Shutterstock

With a significant proportion of inductees already deceased, this year’s concert will lean heavily on tribute performances (Houston, B.I.G. and T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan are no longer living).

In addition to the racial and gender diversity of this year’s line-up, the inductees represent a range of rock eras: T. Rex – the British glitter band that was essentially a one-hit wonder in the U.S. (“Bang a Gong”) but a phenomenon in England – and the Doobie Brothers hail from the ’70s; Depeche Mode, Houston and Nine Inch Nails were at their peaks in the ’80s and ’90s; and Notorious B.I.G.’s popularity and influence outlasted his death in 1997.

Potential inductees not selected this year were Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy. To be eligible for 2020, nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1994 or earlier.