‘When Calls The Heart’ Producer Inks Deal With ‘High Strung’ Duo For Three Christmas Movies

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Krevoy Television, a division of MPCA and producer of Hallmark Channel’s hit series When Calls the Heart, has signed a deal with High Strung creators Michael and Janeen Damian for three Christmas movies. The films, Much Ado About Christmas, Christmas in Transylvania and The Christmas Waltz, are slated to begin production this year.

The Damians are behind High Strung and High Strung Free Dance, the sequel, both theatrically released by The Walt Disney Company in international territories and by Sony, Netflix, Redbox and others in the U.S. High Strung Free Dance is set to release digitally in the U.S. February 4, courtesy of GVN Releasing.

BK TV recently produced Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page for the Hallmark Channel, as well as Holiday in the Wild starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis, Knight Before Christmas starring Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse, and A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby, for Netflix.

Previously the Damians and Krevoy collaborated on Hallmark movies A Princess for Christmas starring Sam Heughan and Roger Moore, which debuted at #1 in prime time cable with 4.9M viewers, A Royal Christmas starring Lacey Chabert and Jane Seymour, Crown For Christmas starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones and The Sweeter Side of Life starring Katherine Morris and James Best.

“Since first working together on A Princess for Christmas, Brad Krevoy has continued to believe in our unique ability to bring heartfelt stories to life,” said Janeen Damian. “We are thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with him and hope new and longtime fans will enjoy what we have in store.”

The deal was negotiated by Eric Jarboe for BK TV, and business affairs executive Reuben Liber and Alan Abrams of Abrams Coate on behalf of the Damians.