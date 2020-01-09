Click to Skip Ad
Mark Hamill
Rex/Shutterstock

What We Do in Shadows creator Jemaine Clement spilled the beans at TCA this afternoon that Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will guest-star in season 2. He was mum as to who exactly Hamill will play.

Season 2 of the FX series based on the 2014 Clement-Taika Waititi vampire comedy film, premieres this spring.

Clement also mentioned today that Waititi won’t be back in season 2 to direct any episodes. The Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker helmed three episodes in season one.

“We tried to stay away from some things in the movie, but FX wanted. Otherwise, we try to stay away,” said Clement on the movie’s impact on the TV series. The FX show follows the nightly lives of three vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island, NY.

Hamill recently starred in Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which is on its way to clearing $1 billion at the global box office this weekend.

 

 

 

