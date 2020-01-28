Wesley Lowery To Join ’60 Minutes’-Quibi Project ’60 In 6′

Wesley Lowery is joining 60 in 6, the new 60 Minutes-Quibi venture that will launch in the spring on the new mobile streaming service.

Lowery is a national correspondent for The Washington Post and has appeared regularly on CNN as political contributor. At the Post, he led the Fatal Force project, with examined police shootings across the country and established an original database. The investigation won the Pulitzer Prize and the George Polk Award for national reporting.

He’s also the author of They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement. Lowery also has been a general assignment reporter for The Boston Globe and a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times.

Lowery said in a statement, “To be a part of this innovative new platform adds another level of fulfillment for me as a journalist, and opens the door for me to master a new, vital type of storytelling.”

Earlier this month, Univision anchor and reporter Enrique Acevedo also was tapped as correspondent for the show.

Quibi, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, is a short-form video platform set to launch on April 6. Quibi also has partnered with NBC News to produce daily news programs. The 60 in 6 segments will run weekly at about six minutes in length.