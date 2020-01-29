Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Deploys This Summer

Searchlight Pictures has just announced that Wes Anderson’s next comedy The French Dispatch will open on July 24.

The movie produced with Indian Paintbrush brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th Century French city. Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson star.

Anderson wrote the screenplay off a story he co-wrote with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Hugo Guinness.

Does the film make its world premiere at Cannes? That’s the big question. The last time Anderson was there was with his 2012 campground comedy Moonrise Kingdom. Searchlight delivered Anderson his highest-grossing movie of all-time with The Grand Budapest Hotel which amassed $59.3M domestic, $172.9M WW plus four Oscars wins including best original score, best hair/make-up, best production design and best costumes.

It’s not clear yet whether The French Dispatch will go wide or is limited. The only other wide entry on that date is Disney’s Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure Jungle Cruise.