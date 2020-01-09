Werner Herzog To Receive Cinematographers’ Board Of Governors Award

The American Society of Cinematographers said Thursday that it will give this year’s Board of Governors Award to Werner Herzog. The prolific writer-director and occasional actor (Disney+’s The Mandalorian) will be honored January 25 at the 34th annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The ASC Board of Governors Award is given to industry stalwarts whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. It is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

The German-born Herzog has produced, written, and directed more than 70 feature and documentary films, with Oscar nominations for his documentary Encounters at the End of the World (2009) and an Emmy nom for Little Dieter Needs to Fly (1997).

His credits at the vanguard of German cinema along with fellow filmmakers Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff include Aguirre, the Wrath of God with his frequent most beloved (and hated) star Klaus Kinski (their relationship resulted in the docu My Best Fiend, Auch Zwerge haben klein angefangen (Even Dwarfs Started Small), Fata Morgana, Glocken aus der Tiefe (Bells from the Deep), docus Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Heart of Glass, Nosferatu Phantom of the Night, Fitzcarraldo, Lessons of Darkness, Invincible, The Mystery of Kaspar Hauser and Stroszek, Into the Abyss, Family Romance and Meeting Gorbachev.

In the U.S., his films included Bad Lieutenant – Port of Call New Orleans; My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done, and Queen of the Desert.

“Werner Herzog is truly a unique storyteller, and we are honored to recognize him for his prolific contributions to cinema,” said ASC President Kees van Oostrum.

Previous recipients of the ASC Board of Governors Award include Jeff Bridges, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, Morgan Freeman, Francis Ford Coppola, Sally Field, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg among others.