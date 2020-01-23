Wendy Zipes Hunter And Suzie Cornell Launch Prana PR

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Zipes Hunter of Celebrity Concepts has partnered with S. Cornell PR founder Suzie Cornell to launch Prana PR.

The company is set to be a full-service public relations and talent booking agency. Their current client roster includes include Loud Media, a new digital entertainment agency out of Los Angeles, leading digital cancer care information site SurvivorNet, CNET, Brain and Life, Brand Storytelling, The Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention and branded films which will be premiering at the upcoming Sundance and Tribeca film festivals.

“Having successfully collaborated on a few key projects over the past eighteen months, we recognized a shared commitment to help our clients build their brands and reach new audiences through new and traditional means,” said Zipes Hunter and Cornell in a joint statement. “Joining forces allows us to combine our strengths and expand the service offerings we can provide to our clients. Our hands on, personalized approach to public relations and talent booking is what sets us apart, we pride ourselves in crafting unique strategies for each individual project or client.”

Zipes Hunter spent 15 years in the marketing and public relations departments of entertainment companies including NBC, MGM, and Disney, and was one of the founding members of the DreamWorks SKG New York office. She was the entertainment editor at LIFE and Redbook magazines before moving on to Central Talent Booking. She then opened her own firm, Celebrity Concepts and Marketing where she booked celebrity cover stories and features for a wide range of magazines including New Beauty, Good Housekeeping, CNET and Brain and Life, to custom publications with vast online audiences such as WebMD and Verizon Spotlight.

Cornell has represented clients in different areas of entertainment and worked with several agencies, including her last stint at Big Time PR in Los Angeles, where she worked with Tastemade, Vimeo and other film and digital accounts. She has also worked on film, TV and award campaigns at 42W, Strategy PR and Hill + Knowlton Strategies.